Honda’s upcoming Creta-rival SUV christened as ‘Elevate’

Honda Cars India has announced the name of its upcoming Creta-rival SUV which will arrive in the country next month. This new mid-size SUV is being developed as a global model and will be called ‘Honda Elevate’. Prior to its unveiling, the test mule of the SUV has been spotted numerous times on the Indian tarmac.

In terms of design, as seen with the official teaser and recent spy pictures, the Honda Elevate will have prominent SUV characteristics, like an upright bonnet, strong creases on the hood, squared-off wheel arches, and tall roof rails. The front fascia will have a sleeker look with slim LED headlights and DRLs flanking the wide grille.

On the inside, we expect this Creta-rival SUV to be loaded with modern features like a large infotainment unit, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, a sunroof, and more. Although the brand has not released any details of the engine, we expect the Elevate SUV to borrow its powertrain from its sedan sibling, the fifth-gen City.

Upon arrival, the Honda Elevate will lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and others in the Indian market.

Honda Elevate ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate