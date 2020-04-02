Honda launches BS6 Civic petrol variants in India; prices start at Rs 17.93 lakh
New Honda Civic
Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 02 April 2020, 15:48 PM
With the BS6 emission norms coming into effect, Honda Cars India has revised its range of products. The Civic petrol variants, priced from Rs 17.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), have been to comply with the BS6 emission norms.
Currently offered only in the petrol trims, the Honda Civic is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.8-litre i-VTEC engine that produces 140bhp and 174Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively to a CVT unit.
The BS6 Honda Civic petrol is offered in three trims including V CVT, VX CVT and ZX CVT. The model has an ARAI rated fuel economy of 16.5kmpl. The Civic diesel variants have been temporarily discontinued, and we expect them to make a comeback in the BS6 format soon.
Similar News
Ad
Popular cars
Upcoming cars
-
Renault Kwid
- ₹ 2.92 - 5.01 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Bolero
- ₹ 7.62 - 9.42 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.1 - 9.96 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Triber
- ₹ 4.99 - 6.82 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV300
- ₹ 8.3 - 12.69 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Aura
- ₹ 5.8 - 9.23 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
Popular Honda Cars
Popular Sedan Cars
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.1 - 9.96 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda City
- ₹ 8.77 - 14.31 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Civic
- ₹ 17.94 - 22.35 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda CR-V
- ₹ 28.27 - 32.77 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
Ad