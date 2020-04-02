Honda launches BS6 Civic petrol variants in India; prices start at Rs 17.93 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 02 April 2020, 15:48 PM

With the BS6 emission norms coming into effect, Honda Cars India has revised its range of products. The Civic petrol variants, priced from Rs 17.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), have been to comply with the BS6 emission norms.

Currently offered only in the petrol trims, the Honda Civic is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.8-litre i-VTEC engine that produces 140bhp and 174Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively to a CVT unit.

The BS6 Honda Civic petrol is offered in three trims including V CVT, VX CVT and ZX CVT. The model has an ARAI rated fuel economy of 16.5kmpl. The Civic diesel variants have been temporarily discontinued, and we expect them to make a comeback in the BS6 format soon.