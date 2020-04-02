Nikhil Puthran Thursday 02 April 2020, 20:15 PM

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has registered 11,406 unit sales in India in March 2020, thereby making it bestselling car in the country last month. Interestingly, the sales figures of Baleno have surpassed the sales of the popular selling entry-level Alto hatchback with 10,829 unit sales in March.

The Indian government has enforced a lockdown in the country last month due to the Coronavirus pandemic. All major car manufacturers in the country have temporarily halted production and have also closed the dealerships across the country. This has further affected the car sales in the country across all manufacturers in the country. Although, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the bestselling car in March, sales for this premium hatchback has dropped by 34 per cent with 11,406 units sold last month as against 17,264 units sold in March 2019.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the third bestselling car in March with 9,151 unit sales in March 2020. The fourth and fifth position is claimed by Maruti Suzuki Swift (8,575 units) and Kia Seltos (7,466 units), respectively.