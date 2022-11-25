Honda India partners with IDBI Bank to provide finance schemes

- To provide hassle-free and affordable financing options

- Quick financing solutions for customers nationwide

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) signed an MoU with IDBI Bank on 25 November. This collaboration aims to assist and provide customers with simple and affordable financing solutions for all Honda vehicle models.

The main goal of this collaboration is to provide customers with attractive interest rates, minimum processing fees, maximum loan amount, and maximum loan tenure or repayment period. It aims to provide customers with the best possible experience of owning a Honda vehicle via appropriate financing procedures.

Honda's current lineup includes the Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, Honda City, and the all-new Honda City e: HEV. Besides new car sales, Honda's business function, Honda Auto Terrace provides a one-stop solution for buying and selling used cars.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The collaboration with IDBI Bank is an initiative to provide all Honda customers with convenient financing solutions along with the best ownership experience and assistance. We are constantly striving to innovate and improve the customer experience at Honda Cars India, which begins right at the first touchpoint - the purchase experience. We look forward to welcoming new customers into our Honda family and sharing the joy of owning a Honda car.”

