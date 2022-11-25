  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Pravaig Defy introduced in India at Rs 39.5 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 25 November 2022,14:44 PM IST

            Bengaluru-based start-up, Pravaig has introduced the all-electric Defy in India at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While it has already commenced bookings for Rs 51,000, the deliveries will start sometime in the third quarter of 2023. It is to be noted that the Defy was showcased in its pre-production form at the unveiling event.

            Pravaig Defy Dashboard

            With a sporty and minimalist design language, a gentle sloping roofline, and suicide doors, the Defy stands out in the crowd. This electric vehicle has a 4,960mm length and 234mm of ground clearance which further accentuate its presence. Other exterior highlights include door-mounted mirrors, flush door handles, and 18-inch wheels.

            Pravaig Defy Left Rear Three Quarter

            Although Pravaig did not showcase the interior at the unveiling, it has already confirmed the in-cabin features. The Defy comes with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment, a sizable driver information display, a hi-fi sound system, a PM2.5 filtration, a moonroof, vegan leather upholstery made from recycled materials, and electronically adjustable captain seats with ventilation function, amongst others.

            Pravaig Defy Rear Seats

            The all-electric Defy is powered by a 90kWh battery pack and two electric motors which deliver 402bhp and 620Nm of torque. Pravaig claims that it can provide a range of well over 500km. The SUV supports 160kW DC fast charging. Therefore, the battery pack can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in a claimed 30 minutes. With a top speed of 210kmph, the Defy can achieve 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds.

            Pravaig Defy
            Pravaig Defy ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Pravaig CarsUpcoming Pravaig Cars
            Pravaig | Defy | Pravaig Defy

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Honda India partners with IDBI Bank to provide finance schemes

            Honda India partners with IDBI Bank to provide finance schemes

            By Haji Chakralwale11/25/2022 15:16:12

            Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) signed an MoU with IDBI Bank on 25 November. This collaboration aims to assist and provide customers with simple and affordable financing solutions for all Honda vehicle models.

            Pravaig Defy introduced in India at Rs 39.5 lakh

            Pravaig Defy introduced in India at Rs 39.5 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/25/2022 14:44:18

            Pravaig will commence deliveries of the Defy in late 2023.

            Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled in India; bookings commence

            Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled in India; bookings commence

            By Nikhil Puthran11/25/2022 14:01:47

            The prices will be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo.

            Toyota Innova Hycross to be unveiled in India in less than 24 hours

            Toyota Innova Hycross to be unveiled in India in less than 24 hours

            By Nikhil Puthran11/24/2022 20:41:08

            The upcoming India-spec model is expected to retain most the styling elements from the Zenix Hybrid

            Porsche introduces new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition in India; prices revealed

            Porsche introduces new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition in India; prices revealed

            By Nikhil Puthran11/23/2022 23:14:56

            New 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition in India

            Updated Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 12.49 lakh

            Updated Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 12.49 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/23/2022 13:19:34

            The Tigor EV gets a longer range, new paint job, and additional features.

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco introduced India at Rs 5.13 lakh

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco introduced India at Rs 5.13 lakh

            By Nikhil Puthran11/22/2022 15:11:21

            The updated van is available in both five-seater and seven-seater options

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Fortuner

            Toyota Fortuner

            ₹ 32.58 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            BMW XM

            BMW XM

            ₹ 1.25 - 1.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            BMW 2022 M340i xDrive

            BMW 2022 M340i xDrive

            ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 4.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tigor EV

            Tata Tigor EV

            ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Eeco

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco

            ₹ 5.13 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Grand Cherokee

            Jeep Grand Cherokee

            ₹ 77.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 33.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars