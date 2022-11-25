Pravaig Defy introduced in India at Rs 39.5 lakh

Bengaluru-based start-up, Pravaig has introduced the all-electric Defy in India at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While it has already commenced bookings for Rs 51,000, the deliveries will start sometime in the third quarter of 2023. It is to be noted that the Defy was showcased in its pre-production form at the unveiling event.

With a sporty and minimalist design language, a gentle sloping roofline, and suicide doors, the Defy stands out in the crowd. This electric vehicle has a 4,960mm length and 234mm of ground clearance which further accentuate its presence. Other exterior highlights include door-mounted mirrors, flush door handles, and 18-inch wheels.

Although Pravaig did not showcase the interior at the unveiling, it has already confirmed the in-cabin features. The Defy comes with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment, a sizable driver information display, a hi-fi sound system, a PM2.5 filtration, a moonroof, vegan leather upholstery made from recycled materials, and electronically adjustable captain seats with ventilation function, amongst others.

The all-electric Defy is powered by a 90kWh battery pack and two electric motors which deliver 402bhp and 620Nm of torque. Pravaig claims that it can provide a range of well over 500km. The SUV supports 160kW DC fast charging. Therefore, the battery pack can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in a claimed 30 minutes. With a top speed of 210kmph, the Defy can achieve 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds.

Pravaig Defy ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Pravaig | Defy | Pravaig Defy