Mahindra to set up Advanced Design Centre for Mobility Product in UK

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 06 May 2021, 18:32 PM

The Mahindra Group has announced its plan to set up Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in the West Midlands, UK. The new Centre of Excellence (CoE), will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy. M.A.D.E. will be operational from the 1 July 2021.

The company claims that M.A.D.E is a strategic enhancement of Mahindra’s global design capabilities. The Coventry region in the UK is believed to be the powerhouse of automotive design. M.A.D.E will contribute and leverage the skills, experience, and expertise of this network of design talent. It will also support the creation of highly skilled design roles, drawing from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the U.K. and Europe.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “Mahindra is poised to enter a new, exciting era to build upon our rich 75 years of automotive history to bring unique customer centric products to the Indian and global markets. A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two wheelers globally. M.A.D.E will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products including Born EV SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra Group companies. It will give us a quantum leap in both capacity and capability in the design space.”