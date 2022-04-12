Honda City Hybrid details leaked ahead of official unveil

The hybrid version of the Honda City, the City e:HEV will be officially unveiled on 14 April. Ahead of its official unveiling, we have learned more about the variants options in the upcoming model. The new Honda City e:HEV will be available in V and ZX variant options. The ZX variant will get Honda Sensing tech with multiple active and passive safety systems.

In terms of dimensions, the new Honda City e:HEV measures 4,549mm in length, 1,748mm in width, 1,489mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm. In terms of weight, the base variant weighs 1,636kgs, while the top-spec ZX variant is heavier by 19kgs at 1,655kgs.

The Honda City Hybrid will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. Additionally, it will offer an idle start stop for maximum efficiency. The petrol engine produces 97bhp and 127Nm of torque, while combined with the electric powertrain it produces 108bhp and 253Nm of torque. The City e:HEV will come mated to an e-CVT with shift by wire. The vehicle is capable of operating in pure electric mode at low speeds.

More details about the upcoming Honda City e:HEV will be known post its official unveil.

