  • location
    Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Honda City Hybrid details leaked ahead of official unveil

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Tuesday 12 April 2022,15:32 PM IST

      The hybrid version of the Honda City, the City e:HEV will be officially unveiled on 14 April. Ahead of its official unveiling, we have learned more about the variants options in the upcoming model. The new Honda City e:HEV will be available in V and ZX variant options. The ZX variant will get Honda Sensing tech with multiple active and passive safety systems. 

      In terms of dimensions, the new Honda City e:HEV measures 4,549mm in length, 1,748mm in width, 1,489mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm. In terms of weight, the base variant weighs 1,636kgs, while the top-spec ZX variant is heavier by 19kgs at 1,655kgs. 

      The Honda City Hybrid will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. Additionally, it will offer an idle start stop for maximum efficiency. The petrol engine produces 97bhp and 127Nm of torque, while combined with the electric powertrain it produces 108bhp and 253Nm of torque. The City e:HEV will come mated to an e-CVT with shift by wire. The vehicle is capable of operating in pure electric mode at low speeds.

      More details about the upcoming Honda City e:HEV will be known post its official unveil.

      Honda | City Hybrid | Honda City Hybrid

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Volkswagen Virtus India launch on 9 June

      Volkswagen Virtus India launch on 9 June

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/12/2022 18:05:54

      The Virtus will be available in a choice of two powertrain options.

      Honda City Hybrid details leaked ahead of official unveil

      Honda City Hybrid details leaked ahead of official unveil

      By Nikhil Puthran04/12/2022 15:32:16

      The vehicle is capable of operating in pure electric mode at low speeds.

      Honda teases City eHEV ZX variant ahead of April 14 debut

      Honda teases City eHEV ZX variant ahead of April 14 debut

      By Desirazu Venkat04/11/2022 19:25:04

      It will be the first car in its class to offer EV technology

      Maruti Suzuki XL6 Bookings open; to be offered in four variants

      Maruti Suzuki XL6 Bookings open; to be offered in four variants

      By Desirazu Venkat04/11/2022 18:09:23

      The car will be launched in India on 21 April

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to be offered in four variants and five colours

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to be offered in four variants and five colours

      By Desirazu Venkat04/08/2022 19:54:53

      To be launched in India on April 15

      2022 Kia Sonet launched in India at Rs 7.15 lakh

      2022 Kia Sonet launched in India at Rs 7.15 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran04/08/2022 17:05:07

      The updated model is available in multiple variant options such as – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and the GTX+.

      2022 Kia Seltos launched in India; prices start at 10.19 lakh

      2022 Kia Seltos launched in India; prices start at 10.19 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/08/2022 15:59:40

      The new Seltos is available in eight primary trims.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.27 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.42 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.90 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda City Hybrid

      Honda City Hybrid

      ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga

      ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

      ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      BMW i4

      BMW i4

      ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Kia EV6

      Kia EV6

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 10.19 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Sonet

      Kia Sonet

      ₹ 7.15 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      ₹ 2.50 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 33.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kiger

      Renault Kiger

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars