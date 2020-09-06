Honda City emerges as bestseller in sedan segment

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 06 September 2020, 10:30 AM

Honda launched the fifth-generation City in India with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Back in August, Honda sold 2,299 units of the City as compared to 1,593 unit sales in August 2019, thereby registering a growth of 44 per cent. The Hyundai Verna takes the second place with 2,015 as against 1,597 units sold in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 26 per cent. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz takes the third position with 1,223 unit sales last month. However, the Maruti Suzuki sold 1,597 units of the Ciaz in India in August 2019, thereby registering a 23 per cent drop in sales.

The sales for other models in this segment are – Skoda Rapid (697 units), Toyota Yaris (438 units), and Volkswagen Vento (172 units). The sedan has earned a five-star ASEAN N-CAP safety rating and offers several segment-first features in select variants which include - full LED headlamps, a Z- shaped wrap-around LED tail lamp, a seven-inch HD full-colour TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA) and more. The company boasts that it is India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability and is equipped with Next Generation Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU), standard across all grades with a five-year free subscription. The Next Gen Honda Connect offers over 32 features.

Overall, the sales in the sedan segment have dropped significantly in the last few years. However, the Honda City has always been a popular name in the segment and competes against the likes of the Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The all-new City is on sale alongside its predecessor, therefore offering more choices to the customers. There is likely to be a further improvement in sales for the Honda City in the upcoming festive months.