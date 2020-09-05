Hyundai Venue emerges as bestseller in compact SUV segment

Nikhil Puthran Saturday 05 September 2020, 09:45 AM

Hyundai Venue as emerged as the bestselling compact SUV in the country in August 2020. Hyundai sold 8,267 units of the Venue in India last month, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with 6,903 unit sales. However, the Venue and the Vitara Brezza have witnessed 12 per cent and three per cent drop in the sales with 9,342 units and 7,109 units, respectively, sold in August 2019. The Tata Nexon emerges as the third bestseller in the compact SUV segment with 5,179 units sold in August as against 2,275 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 128 per cent.

Back in July, the Hyundai Venue received fresh set of updates. The compact SUV is now available with the new Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) option in the SX and SX(O) variants. The iMT option is limited to BS6 compliant 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission that features an electromechanically actuated clutch. Additionally, Hyundai has further expanded the 1.2-litre petrol line-up in the Venue with the addition of the ‘S+’ variant. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai has also introduced a Sport trim in the SX, SX(O) and SX+ variant. The newly launched Sport trim gets distinctive exterior and interior highlights as compared to the regular variants. It can be had with a 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine, in three variant options – SX (iMT), SX(O) (iMT) and SX+ (Seven DCT). Whereas, the Sport trim with a 1.5-litre diesel is available in two variants – SX (six-speed manual) and SX(O) (six-speed manual).

In terms of features, the 1.2-litre Hyundai Venue S+ variant offers projector headlamps and projector fog lamp, LED tail lamps, and an eight-inch touch screen display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The exterior highlights of the Sport trim include – dual-tone exterior colour, Sport emblem, red brake calipers, glossy black front grille with red insert, dark grey front bumper with garnish, dark grey roof with red insert, red inserts on the wheel arches, and body side molding. The Sport trim is available in two dual-tone colour options – titan grey with phantom black roof and polar white with phantom black roof.