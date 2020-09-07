MG Motor India launches Hector special anniversary edition at Rs 13.63 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 07 September 2020, 12:47 PM

The MG Hector special anniversary edition has been introduced in India, with prices starting at Rs 13.63 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is offered with petrol and diesel engine options, priced at Rs 13.63 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India), respectively. The Hector special anniversary edition is available only in the Super trim.

MG Hector special anniversary edition

Powertrain options on the MG Hector special anniversary edition include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter produces 169bhp and 350Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

While the prices of the MG Hector special anniversary edition are the same as that of the Super trim it is based on, the model receives additional features in the form of a wireless mobile charger, air purifier, and a Medklinn certified anti-virus in-car device. The exterior design of the model remains unchanged.