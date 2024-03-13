Honda cars to get expensive from April 2024

Honda Cars India is all set to revise the prices of all its models from April 2024. The automaker currently retails Elevate, City, and Amaze in India and is offering them with massive discounts.

The Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. With discounts of up to Rs. 90,000, the compact sedan can be had with manual and CVT gearboxes.

Meanwhile, the City attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1.19 lakh. It can be had in SV, V, VX, and ZX trims and is propelled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It has a tuned output of 119bhp and 145Nm of torque with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

The Elevate was launched in 2023 and makes use of the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine. It competes against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor and is available with a starting price of Rs. 11.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda | City | Honda city | Honda Amaze | Amaze | Elevate | Honda Elevate