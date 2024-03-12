    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra halts bookings for the XUV300

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 12 March 2024,17:12 PM IST

            Mahindra and Mahindra has halted the bookings for its entry-level SUV, the XUV300. The automaker will no longer take fresh bookings for the model and will only sell the remaining cars to clear the inventory. This action has been taken as the brand will soon launch the facelifted version of the SUV.

            It's been a while since the facelifted XUV300 has been under development. Based on the spy shots that have surfaced on the net so far, the updated iteration of the SUV is expected to get a completely new look both inside and out.

            Mahindra XUV300 Left Front Three Quarter

            Appearance-wise, it is likely to get a new front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, new pair of LED headlamps and LED taillamps, and redesigned alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin will get a complete overhaul. On the feature front, it could come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, and cruise control.

            At an investor meeting, responding to a question concerning the XUV300, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “What is going off from a number point of view is also 300 because we’re not taking bookings on that now. So, clearly, that whole thing is gone and that will come back when we come with the mid-cycle refresh.”

            Mahindra XUV300
            MahindraXUV300 ₹ 7.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Mahindra XUV300 | XUV300

