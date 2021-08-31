Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Honda Cars India ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer financing schemes

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Tuesday 31 August 2021,16:52 PM IST

      Honda Cars India (HCIL) has partnered with IndusInd Bank to offer a range of finance schemes for its customers. The partnership will facilitate customers to avail custom-built financing solutions on purchase of Honda Amaze and Honda City such as low EMI, flexi term, up to 100 per cent ex-showroom funding, and customised schemes for specific customer groups like farmers.

      Considering the upcoming festive period, HCIL has tied up with multiple financiers including PSU Banks, retail financiers, and NBFCs, with a focus on semi-urban and rural regions, to offer competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options to enhance customer convenience during their car purchase.  These schemes will offer options for customers in the prevailing COVID scenario, where more and more customers are opting for personal mobility.

      Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The partnership with IndusInd Bank is an extension of our efforts towards making personal mobility more accessible and affordable to a diverse set of customers, both salaried and self-employed. We anticipate increased demand during the festive period, and with this partnership, we will be offering easy, hassle-free, and personalised financing solutions designed to encourage purchases and elevate the car ownership experience. Leveraging IndusInd Bank’s wide network of distribution points and branches, we will be increasing our reach and penetration across the country while making the brand interaction and purchase process much easier for customers.”

      Honda Jazz ₹ 7.75 Lakh Onwards
      All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
      Honda | Jazz | Honda Jazz

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Honda Cars India ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer financing schemes

      Honda Cars India ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer financing schemes

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/31/2021 16:52:07

      Honda and IndusInd Bank will offer a range of finance schemes ahead of the festive season. Earlier this month, the company tied up with Canara Bank for financing options.

      New Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh

      New Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh

      By Jay Shah08/31/2021 13:47:50

      New Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from September 2021

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from September 2021

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/30/2021 23:55:54

      Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the company will increase prices across its entire product portfolio with effect from September 2021.

      2021 Mahindra XUV700’s AdrenoX described

      2021 Mahindra XUV700’s AdrenoX described

      By Gajanan Kashikar08/30/2021 10:33:41

      Mahindra has launched the XUV700 in the country and this brand-new SUV comes with a high-tech in-car infotainment system - developed along with Bosch.

      MG ZS EV likely to get a smaller battery pack; details leaked

      MG ZS EV likely to get a smaller battery pack; details leaked

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/29/2021 00:50:11

      A leaked document shared on the web suggests that the MG ZS EV could soon receive a smaller, 40kWh battery pack.

      Tata Nexon EV delivered to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

      Tata Nexon EV delivered to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/28/2021 13:55:53

      Tata Motors has presented the Nexon EV to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai or MCGM as part of the company’s tender agreement with EESL.

      Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon EV up to Rs 9,000

      Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon EV up to Rs 9,000

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/27/2021 22:14:55

      Prices for select variants of the Tata Nexon EV have been increased. The model is expected to receive a bump in the power output soon.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Altroz

      Tata Altroz

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      ₹ 12.78 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai i20

      Hyundai i20

      ₹ 6.91 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

      ₹ 7.78 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Tata Tigor EV

      Tata Tigor EV

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars