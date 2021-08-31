Honda Cars India ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer financing schemes

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has partnered with IndusInd Bank to offer a range of finance schemes for its customers. The partnership will facilitate customers to avail custom-built financing solutions on purchase of Honda Amaze and Honda City such as low EMI, flexi term, up to 100 per cent ex-showroom funding, and customised schemes for specific customer groups like farmers.

Considering the upcoming festive period, HCIL has tied up with multiple financiers including PSU Banks, retail financiers, and NBFCs, with a focus on semi-urban and rural regions, to offer competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options to enhance customer convenience during their car purchase. These schemes will offer options for customers in the prevailing COVID scenario, where more and more customers are opting for personal mobility.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The partnership with IndusInd Bank is an extension of our efforts towards making personal mobility more accessible and affordable to a diverse set of customers, both salaried and self-employed. We anticipate increased demand during the festive period, and with this partnership, we will be offering easy, hassle-free, and personalised financing solutions designed to encourage purchases and elevate the car ownership experience. Leveraging IndusInd Bank’s wide network of distribution points and branches, we will be increasing our reach and penetration across the country while making the brand interaction and purchase process much easier for customers.”

