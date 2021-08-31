Please Tell Us Your City

      New Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 31 August 2021,13:48 PM IST

      Tata Motors has launched the most affordable electric vehicle in India – the Tigor EV. Undercutting its SUV sibling, the Nexon EV, the Ziptron-powered Tigor EV is launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric compact sedan is being offered in two colours – Teal Blue and Daytona Grey across three variants – XE, XM, and XZ+ to choose from. 

      Tata Tigor EV Engine Shot

      Utilising the brand’s Ziptron technology, the Tigor EV draws its power from a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric sedan has an output of 74bhp and 170Nm of torque with a zero to 60kmph acceleration time of 5.7 seconds. It also supports CCS2 charging with support for fast charge as well as from any 15A plug point. When connected to a fast charger, the battery can be topped up from zero to 80 per cent in about 65 minutes. Tata Motors also claims an ARAI certified range of 306kms. 

      Left Side View

      Visually, the Tigor EV resembles its ICE brother. However, select styling highlights like blue accents on the blanked-out front grille with a tri-arrow pattern, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, and 14-inch hyperstyle wheels are unique to this EV. 

      Tata Tigor EV Dashboard

      The cabin follows a dual black and white theme with blue inserts around the aircon vents. Besides this, it is loaded with features such as a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers and four tweeters, a rear parking camera, electric boot unlock, cooled glovebox, auto-folding ORVMs, and height adjustment for the driver seat. 

      Currently, the Tigor EV has no direct rivals in the segment that makes it the most affordable electric vehicle one can buy.

      Tata | Tigor EV | Tata Tigor EV

