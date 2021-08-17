Tata Tigor EV to be revealed tomorrow

Tata is going to introduce the brand-new Tigor EV on 18 August 2021. This new sub-four metre electric vehicle will be powered by Ziptron like the Tata Nexon. Therefore it will be able to produce more power and subsequently provide better range too. The Tigor EV will be the second fully electric vehicle in the Tata line-up after the Nexon EV to be underpinned by the Ziptron platform.

The most significant upgrade to the new Tigor EV would be the Ziptron electric powertrain. Also, the new pure electric vehicle will feature a redesigned front end similar to the Nexon EV. Apart from the front end, the Tigor is likely to bear the same design as the standard Tigor. In terms of interior, the overall design of the cabin is expected to remain unchanged but could get some new distinguishing blue inserts to show off the sedan’s pure electric character.

This new electric sedan will be equipped with similar features as the standard Tigor such as digital instrument cluster, infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic temperature control, ABS with EBD, cornering brake control and projector headlamps. Meanwhile, Tata is likely to offer a home charging kit along with the car and the Ziptron battery pack could also come with an eight years warranty like the Nexon EV.

Tata Tigor EV ₹ 10.58 Lakh Onwards

