Google assistant now available for fifth generation Honda City

Honda has added the feature of a Google Assistant for the fifth generation Honda City it launched last year. The car had been fitted with Alexa remote capability in the enabled variants and now gets the Ok Google function.

As a part of the upgrade, Honda has added four new functionalities and 36 features spread out across convenience, safety and customer information. The list includes door locks, AC control, find my car, remote boot opening, time duration, fuel status and battery health alert. The Honda Action on Google will offer ten voice-enabled features which can be executed via Google Assistant-enabled devices like Google Nest Speakers and Android phones. This Action is also supported by iOS devices. These ten features can be used with the text-based command functionality of Google as well. We have driven the fifth-generation Honda City and you can find a link here or watch our video embedded below.

Commenting on the development, Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India said, “Consumers are increasingly seeking products and solutions that make their life easier and caters to their on-the-go lifestyle seamlessly. As we celebrate the anniversary milestone of our successful 5th Gen Honda City, we are delighted to introduce a voice-based Google Assistant interface with our Honda Connect platform which will offer convenience to stay connected with your car while performing daily routine activities.”

Honda City ₹ 9.30 Lakh Onwards

