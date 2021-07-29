Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Google assistant now available for fifth generation Honda City

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Thursday 29 July 2021,18:56 PM IST

      Honda has added the feature of a Google Assistant for the fifth generation Honda City it launched last year. The car had been fitted with Alexa remote capability in the enabled variants and now gets the Ok Google function. 

      As a part of the upgrade, Honda has added four new functionalities and 36 features spread out across convenience, safety and customer information. The list includes door locks, AC control, find my car, remote boot opening, time duration, fuel status and battery health alert. The Honda Action on Google will offer ten voice-enabled features which can be executed via Google Assistant-enabled devices like Google Nest Speakers and Android phones. This Action is also supported by iOS devices. These ten features can be used with the text-based command functionality of Google as well. We have driven the fifth-generation Honda City and you can find a link here or watch our video embedded below. 

      Commenting on the development, Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India said, “Consumers are increasingly seeking products and solutions that make their life easier and caters to their on-the-go lifestyle seamlessly. As we celebrate the anniversary milestone of our successful 5th Gen Honda City, we are delighted to introduce a voice-based Google Assistant interface with our Honda Connect platform which will offer convenience to stay connected with your car while performing daily routine activities.” 

      Honda City ₹ 9.30 Lakh Onwards
      All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
      Honda | City | Honda city

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Nexon EV launched in Nepal

      Tata Nexon EV launched in Nepal

      By Desirazu Venkat07/29/2021 19:50:43

      The Nexon EV for the Nepal market is offered across three variants, three colour options and one electric powertrain option.

      Google assistant now available for fifth generation Honda City

      Google assistant now available for fifth generation Honda City

      By Desirazu Venkat07/29/2021 18:53:53

      Honda has added voice commands, remote control function, safety alerts and customer usage alerts

      Hyundai hints to bring an affordable electric vehicle to India in three years

      Hyundai hints to bring an affordable electric vehicle to India in three years

      By Gajanan Kashikar07/28/2021 22:04:21

      Hyundai is aiming to target the sub-four metre segment in India to launch its brand-new electric vehicle in India. It may bring an EV SUV based on the Venue platform.

      Toyota now offering eight year warranty on hybrid electric batteries

      Toyota now offering eight year warranty on hybrid electric batteries

      By Desirazu Venkat07/28/2021 20:09:51

      This is the longest warranty in the segment

      Tata Nexon CNG variant in the works?

      Tata Nexon CNG variant in the works?

      By Gajanan Kashikar07/27/2021 20:29:11

      Tata is probably working on a CNG variant of the Nexon. The SUV was spotted testing with some unidentifiable equipment in Pune, India.

      Hyundai opens a new corporate headquarter in Gurugram

      Hyundai opens a new corporate headquarter in Gurugram

      By Gajanan Kashikar07/27/2021 16:46:04

      Hyundai Motor India Limited has inaugurated its corporate headquarter in Haryana, India. The headquarter is located in Gurugram, well-known as the Cyber city of the state.

      Volkswagen Taigun production to begin on 18 August

      Volkswagen Taigun production to begin on 18 August

      By Nikhil Puthran07/27/2021 16:18:14

      The upcoming SUV is based on the new MQB-AO-IN platform, which is believed to be 30 per cent stiffer than the previous platform.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra Bolero Neo

      Mahindra Bolero Neo

      ₹ 8.48 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.81 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG BS6

      Tata Tiago NRG BS6

      ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

      ₹ 9.00 - 10.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Audi Q5 Facelift

      Audi Q5 Facelift

      ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      MG ZS Petrol

      MG ZS Petrol

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 99.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

      Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

      ₹ 1.70 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

      Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

      ₹ 1.02 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      ₹ 4.99 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars