Ford India launches EcoSport Titanium automatic variant at Rs 10.66 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 15 July 2020, 14:27 PM

The Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs INR 10.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variant is positioned below the Titanium Plus automatic variant in the model line-up.

The Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 121bhp and 149Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing- Sales and Service, Ford India, said, “With the new Titanium trim in the 2020 EcoSport line-up, we wish more consumers to enjoy the convenience of an automatic without compromising on the fun-of-driving. The outstanding value on offer will ensure that consumers no longer settle for underwhelming automatic technologies available in the market.”

Feature highlights of the Ford EcoSport Titanium automatic variant include paddle shifters, cruise control, push-button start-stop, dual airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control and hill launch assist.