Fifth generation Honda City launched in India at Rs 10.89 lakh

Desirazu Venkat Wednesday 15 July 2020, 12:46 PM

Honda has launched the fifth-generation Honda City in India at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The sedan is available in nine variants across five colour options and with a BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine. We have already driven the car and you can read our review here.

Highlights of this 2020 Honda City include an evolutionary design and growth in terms of length and width both of which have given the car quite an update. It’s a black and beige affair in the cabin and the feature list, apart from the segment standard, has been upgraded to include full LED lights as well as segment-first lane watch camera. Dual front airbags and ABS with EBD are standard while top-of-the-line ZX models get six airbags.

The City is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Toyota Yaris in the C-segment of the Indian car market.

The new City can be had with Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine producing 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT. The diesel engine is Honda’s 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit producing 98bhp/200Nm of torque and mated to a six-speed manual only. The petrol MT returns a fuel efficiency of 17.8kmpl, while the CVT returns 18.4kmpl. The diesel MT returns a fuel efficiency of 24.1kmpl.

Prices for the all-new Honda City (ex-showroom Delhi)

Petrol

2020 Honda City V - Rs 10. 89 lakh

2020 Honda City V CVT- Rs 12.19 lakh

2020 Honda City VX- Rs 12. 25 lakh

2020 Honda City VX CVT- Rs 13. 55 lakh

2020 Honda City ZX- Rs 13. 14 lakh

2020 Honda City ZX CVT- Rs 14. 44 lakh

Diesel

2020 Honda City V- Rs 12. 39 lakh

2020 Honda City VX- Rs 13. 75 lakh

2020 Honda City ZX- Rs 14. 64 lakh