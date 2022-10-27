  • location
            Force Gurkha five-door spied in production guise

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 27 October 2022,14:25 PM IST

            The Force Gurkha’s five-door version has been in the works for almost a year now. Now, the SUV has been spied in its production-ready guise sans camouflage, which gives us a clear look at its revised exterior design and a peek into the interior. 

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Right Rear Three Quarter

            As evident from the images, the Gurkha gets rear doors and a slightly stretched wheelbase. Also seen are accessories like new alloy wheels, a roof carrier, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and a windscreen bar. Besides these, the Gurkha gets familiar styling elements like fender-mounted turn indicators, vertical tail lamps, square wheel arches, and circular LED headlamps. 

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Dashboard

            Inside, the Gurkha five-door will have three rows of seating. The second row was spotted with bench-type seats whereas the last row featured captain seats. It is speculated that the Gurkha could be available with multiple seating layouts. Meanwhile, the dashboard layout and design remain identical to the five-seat version and the SUV gets a touchscreen infotainment system, circular air vents, and a manual air conditioner. 

            The Force Gurkha five-door will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine that will develop 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. The motor will be paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. We expect Force Motors to launch the five-door Gurkha in the coming months. 

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
