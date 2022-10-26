  • location
            OLA's upcoming electric car teased again

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 26 October 2022,22:03 PM IST

            OLA has once again released a short teaser video of its upcoming electric car on social media. This new teaser gives a glimpse of the interior and a sneak peek of its fascia. The global unveiling of Ola’s electric car is scheduled for sometime in 2024.

            OLA Electric Sedan Front View

            To start with, the front end of the EV features a light strip running across its width, dual-barrel headlamps, and an illuminated Ola lettering. The triangular-shaped housing on the bumper could act as air curtains for aerodynamic efficiency. If the video teaser is to go by, Ola’s upcoming electric car appears to be a crossover.

            The teaser offers a glance at the minimalist dashboard design. It gets a dual-independent screen setup — a driver display and a large central information touchscreen. There is also a unique squared-shaped steering wheel with physical and touch capacitive buttons. Interestingly, the steering wheel appears to be inspired by the yoke-style steering in the Tesla and Lexus models.

            OLA Electric Sedan Steering Wheel

            Ola claims that its EV will provide a range of more than 500km. Additionally, it will achieve zero to 100kmph in less than four seconds. Meanwhile, the brand has not revealed details about the battery pack, charging capability, and power output figures.

            Ola will unveil its first four-wheeler EV in 2024.

