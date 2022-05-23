MG to launch new affordable EV in India next year

British carmaker MG has confirmed the launch of a new affordable electric vehicle in India in the first half of 2023. The brand also revealed that this newly developed EV will come with a price tag of Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Although the firm has not yet disclosed the details of the EV’s body style, this new pure-electric offering will most probably compete against the Tata Nexon EV. Besides this, the MG’s upcoming electric vehicle will utilise a new platform and could offer a sub-300km of travel range on a single charge. Presently, the automaker retails the 2022 ZS EV in the country.

To accelerate EV adoption, MG announced a plan to set up 1,000 Type-2 AC chargers pan-India a couple of months ago. Later it disclosed its plan to set up 100 units of 50kW DC fast chargers across the country. Most recently, MG has also joined hands with BPCL to boost the EV infrastructure in the country.

Source - CarWale.com

MG ZS EV ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

