  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG to launch new affordable EV in India next year

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Monday 23 May 2022,23:53 PM IST

            British carmaker MG has confirmed the launch of a new affordable electric vehicle in India in the first half of 2023. The brand also revealed that this newly developed EV will come with a price tag of Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Although the firm has not yet disclosed the details of the EV’s body style, this new pure-electric offering will most probably compete against the Tata Nexon EV. Besides this, the MG’s upcoming electric vehicle will utilise a new platform and could offer a sub-300km of travel range on a single charge. Presently, the automaker retails the 2022 ZS EV in the country.

            To accelerate EV adoption, MG announced a plan to set up 1,000 Type-2 AC chargers pan-India a couple of months ago. Later it disclosed its plan to set up 100 units of 50kW DC fast chargers across the country. Most recently, MG has also joined hands with BPCL to boost the EV infrastructure in the country.

            Source - CarWale.com

            MG ZS EV
            MG ZS EV ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | ZS EV | MG ZS EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG to launch new affordable EV in India next year

            MG to launch new affordable EV in India next year

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/23/2022 23:52:50

            MG presently retails the 2022 ZS EV in India.

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition prices start at Rs 6.29 lakh

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition prices start at Rs 6.29 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/23/2022 19:35:42

            The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is based on the Magna trim and is available with manual and automatic transmissions.

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted in India

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/22/2022 22:27:59

            Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Vitara Brezza in the coming weeks.

            Hyundai Santro removed from official website; to be axed soon?

            Hyundai Santro removed from official website; to be axed soon?

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/19/2022 16:42:59

            Hyundai India has discreetly removed the Santro hatchback from its official website, hinting that the model could be axed soon. Although the prices of the model continue to be listed on the site, the company has stopped accepting bookings for the Santro.

            New Hyundai Tucson to be launched in India by second half of 2022

            New Hyundai Tucson to be launched in India by second half of 2022

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/20/2022 21:57:48

            The Tucson features a new design language.

            Mahindra to launch new Scorpio-N on 27 June

            Mahindra to launch new Scorpio-N on 27 June

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/20/2022 19:13:29

            The new-gen Mahindra will come with a petrol and diesel powertrain.

            Volkswagen and Mahindra sign agreement for MEB electric components

            Volkswagen and Mahindra sign agreement for MEB electric components

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/19/2022 16:42:37

            Volkswagen and Mahindra and Mahindra are exploring the use of MEB electric components for Mahindra’s new “Born Electric Platform”. Both the brands have signed a partnering agreement on 18 May, 2022 to evaluate the scope of collaboration.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            ₹ 1.64 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 29.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 55.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda City Hybrid eHEV

            Honda City Hybrid eHEV

            ₹ 19.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars