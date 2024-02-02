Mahindra Scorpio N hits 1 lakh unit production milestone

Mahindra has announced that the Scorpio N has crossed the 1 lakh production milestone. This fourth-generation SUV has been on sale since June 2022 and for the first time is available with both petrol and diesel power. The Scorpio line as a whole hit the nine lakh production milestone in June 2023.

The Scorpio-N can be had with either a 2.0-litre petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former produces 198bhp/380Nm while the oil burner produces 173bhp/400Nm of torque. Launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N can be had in the Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L variants across both petrol and diesel power. Like its predecessors, the Scorpio N too will spawn a pickup truck that arrive in 2026 and an EV that’s expected to be called the Scorpio.e and will be launched by 2030.

