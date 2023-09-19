Citroen C3 Aircross prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh

    Recently Viewed
            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 19 September 2023,10:44 AM IST

            The starting price for the much anticipated Citroen C3 Aircross SUV has been announced. Priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom) the C3 Aircross can be had in three trim levels with either five or seat layouts and with one petrol engine option. 

            The top-spec Max variant gets features like height adjustment for the driver’s seat, 10.2-inch display infotainment system, AC vents for the second row, leather inserts across the cabin, front fog lamps and alloy wheels. In terms of safety you get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and TPMS across all three variants. 

            Powering the C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-pot turbo-petrol engine with an output of 108bhp/190Nm. The only transmission option on offer is a six-speed manual unit with an automatic option scheduled to arrive later.

            The Citroen C3 Aircross comes in at a point where it goes up against the mid versions of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This list also includes top versions of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and the Maruti Fronx

            Prices for the other variants are expected to be announced closer to October 15 which is when customer deliveries will begin. 

            By Desirazu Venkat09/19/2023 10:44:29

            All Popular Cars