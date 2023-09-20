Kia Seltos facelift achieves 50,000 units booking milestone

Kia India has achieved a new milestone with its recently launched mid-size SUV, the Seltos in India. The Korean automaker has registered 50,000 bookings of the Seltos facelift in just over two months. At present, the Seltos is available with petrol and diesel powertrains across nine variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X-Line(S), and X-Line.

As per the automaker, over 47 per cent of the total bookings are for the ADAS variants. Then, 40 per cent of customers opt for diesel-powered variants while booking the Seltos facelift. Moreover, 77 per cent of the total sales are from the top-spec variants (HTX onwards).

In August, the mid-size Seltos SUV clocked over 31,000 bookings in under a month. Out of which, 19 per cent of the buyers opted for the new Pewter Olive exterior colour option.

Commenting on the achievement, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales, Business Officer, Kia India, said, “Seltos has become one of the most trusted and comfortable driving experiences for new-age customers. The design and technology flaunt factor combined with the car’s value proposition is hard to achieve and is a big reason behind its mega success. In response to the overwhelming demand, we have also optimised our production to keep the waiting period at a minimum so that our customers don’t have to wait to get their hands on their favourite SUV.”

Kia Seltos ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards

