CarTrade Tech introduces all-new pre-owned car brand ‘CarWale abSure’

CarWale abSure is a new used-car brand incorporated by the multichannel automotive entity CarTrade Tech. ‘abSure’ stands for Absolutely Sure which is one of the 4S promises that this newborn aims to deliver. With this new inception, CarTrade Tech assures to provide a hassle-free experience to its used-car customers as well as their sellers under the same roof.

Its aim is to help out buyers in the process of purchasing a pre-owned car from start to finish. All the used cars at CarWale abSure come straight from sellers and are checked thoroughly for any kind of tampering or accident damage. This is then followed by a 167-point check on these cars for a complete evaluation. Moreover, like buying a brand-new car, this new establishment also gives a one year or 15,000km comprehensive warranty and one year of roadside assistance with every certified used car.

According to the 4S promises, abSure guarantees a full refund of the money within seven days of purchasing the car if the buyer is not satisfied. Besides that, it desires to become a new disruptor in the pre-owned car market and with trust, transparency and convenience, abSure also vows to make the car buying journey simpler than ever.

The customers looking for a pre-owned vehicle can search for cars or even make payments on the brand’s website. On the other hand, they can pay an in-person visit to one of the abSure showrooms to check out a wide range of cars. Meanwhile, the sellers also benefit from free home-visit to inspect the car, loan closer assistance, assured ownership transfer and payment within 24 hours post-inspection of the vehicle.

As a matter of fact, the used-car market has experienced a rising tide in the last couple of years. This can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic that is said to have accelerated sales of second-hand vehicles. Now, more people prefer personal cars to commute over bus or train.

At the occasion of launch, Mr. Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO – Consumer Business, CarTrade Tech said, “We are delighted to introduce CarWale abSure, an ingenious one-stop retail destination providing ‘Just like New’ pre-owned cars that are aspirational as well as affordable to Indians. The genesis of the brand lies in the belief that the purchase and ownership of a pre-owned car and the disposal of a pre-loved car is as momentous and significant as the buying of a new car. It is imperative to keep customer confidence at the helm of this transaction and minimize inadequacies pertaining to trust, transparency and financing mechanisms. CarWale abSure will focus on mitigating these gaps by striking equilibrium between the seller’s needs and the buyer’s demands.”

CarWale abSure