Ford Mustang Mach-E to be introduced in India

American automotive giant Ford is going to bring the all-electric Mustang Mach-E to India soon. Even though the brand is ending its India affairs, it will offer the legendary Mustang V8 as a CBU in the country and also launch the brand-new electric SUV soon.

The electric SUV with the iconic moniker is available in different variants in a few international markets. Besides that, it comes with two battery packs - standard range and extended range. Depending on the variant and battery size, the range of the Mustang Mach-E changes accordingly.

As per WLTP, the highest range with a 98.7kWh extended range battery and RWD setup is up to 610km on a full charge. Meanwhile, there is a 75.7kWh standard range battery version too. On the other hand, the SUV also features an all-wheel-drive system that affects its range significantly. Ford also offers a GT variant of the Mach-E that can generate about 480bhp and a colossal 860Nm of torque. However, it has a range of 499km on a full charge.

Ford recently announced that it will wind up its India business including the closure of the vehicle assembly facility in Sanand later this year followed by the engine manufacturing plant in Chennai coming to a full stop by the Q2 of 2022.

Ford