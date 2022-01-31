  • Type your location
      Kia Carens to be launched in India in February 2022

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Monday 31 January 2022,16:18 PM IST

      The Kia Carens will be launched in India in February 2022 and ahead of its arrival, Kia has begun full-scale-production of the vehicle at its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. This is Kia’s fourth vehicle for India and will be offered in five variants across three powertrain options. Bookings for the vehicle have been open since 14 January 2022. We have driven the Kia Carens and you can read about that here or watch the video linked below. 

      The Kia Carens come in petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7DCT and 6AT. The car also comes equipped with a host of features such as the next-generation Kia Connect app with 66 connected features, flexible seating options, features such as the Sliding Type Seat Under Tray, Retractable Seatback Table, the Rear Door Spot Lamp, and the Bottle and Gadget Holder in the third row. 

      The vehicle also offers generous space in the third row, making it a complete family car. The Kia Carens comes equipped with the Robust 10 Hi-Safety package as standard across all trims, including six airbags ABS, ESC, VSM, Hill Assist, DBC to name a few, making it one of the safest vehicles on Indian roads. 

      Commenting on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are all about inspiration at Kia, and with the Kia Carens, we bring to the table a whole new set of value propositions aligning with requirements of the new-age customer. I am very excited about the beginning of this new journey. The Kia Carens is the fourth product we are rolling out in India. Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring out a product that truly reflects and resonates with modern Indian families. When customers think of a Kia, they expect best-in-class features, distinct design identity, and unmatched ownership experience– which is truly reflected in the Carens.”              

      Kia Carens
      Kia Carens ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
      Kia | Carens | Kia Carens

      It is available in five versions and with three powertrain options

