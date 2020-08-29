BS6 Mahindra Marazzo - Variant feature details

Nikhil Puthran Saturday 29 August 2020, 09:15 AM

Mahindra has launched the BS6 compliant Mahindra Marazzo in India at a starting price of Rs 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The updated Mahindra Marazzo is available in five colour options – mariner maroon, iceberg white, shimmering silver, oceanic black and aqua marine. The MPV is available in three variants, namely - M2, M4 Plus and M6 Plus, and following are the variant-wise feature details.

Marazzo M2

- Twin chamber multi-focal reflectors halogen headlamps/ black grille/ manual black ORVMs/ black tailgate applique

- 16-inch steel rims/ black steering wheel finish/ light grey door trims/ blueish grey instrument panel

- Rear AC with surround cool technology/ fabric seat upholstery/ power windows

- Central lock including lift gate/ first and second-row dome lights/ roof lamp with theater effect

- Vanity mirror illumination on co-driver side/ front row armrest/ 12V - front and one USB - rear

- Eco mode/ 4.2-inch monochrome IBN negative screen driver information system/ service reminder

- Passenger airbag off switch/ ABS with EBD/ disc brake on all four wheels/ ISOFIX child seat mount

- Child safety lock on rear doors/ impact and speed sensing auto door lock/ engine immobiliser

- Driver and co-driver seat belt reminder/ adjustable head restraint/ side-impact beams

- Door ajar warning/ crumple zones for crash protection/ overspeed warning/ dual front airbags

Marazzo M4+

- Body-coloured ORVMs/ rod-type roof antenna/ 16-inch alloy wheels/ electric ORVMs

- Steering mounted audio, phone and cluster controls/ height-adjustable driver seat

- Remote keyless entry/ one USB and one AUX in the front/ rear wiper and washer

- 4.2-inch audio system/ Bluetooth connectivity/ Blue Sense app/ voice messaging system

- Four-speakers/ rear defogger with auto timer

Marazzo M6+

- Twin chamber – single projector low beam headlamps/ follow-me-home headlamps

- Cornering lamps/ chrome inserts on grille/ integrated temperature sensor

- Body-colour door handles/ chrome accent on door handles/ chrome inserts on door cladding

- 17-inch alloy wheels/ black steering with piano black decor/ chrome insert on gear shift knob

- Light grey padded armrest/ high gloss paint finish on instrument panel/ premium fabric seat

- Fully automatic temperature control/ multi-point lumbar for driver and co-driver seat

- Driver side window with auto up and down/ center console with tambor door

- Illuminated passenger-side vanity mirror/ seat pocket behind front seats/ sunglasses holder

- Seven-inch resistive feather-touch audio system/ video playback through USB

- Turn-by-turn navigation/ One GB internal memory/ Ecosense/ personal reminder

- 4.2-inch colour TFT driver information system/ front and rear fog lamps/ car theft alarm

- Rear camera with steering adaptive parking guidelines display