Ford promotes Freestyle with JioSaavn partnership and Google Search innovations

Nikhil Puthran Friday 28 August 2020, 20:15 PM

Ford India has adopted a unique, fun and quirky way to market the Freestyle Flair by influencing search behaviour on Google and through exclusive Freestyle playlists on India’s largest streaming platform, JioSaavn. The Ford team has identified that users often accept the recommendations under ‘Did you mean this?’ from Google, whenever there is a misspelling. Learning from this consumer insight, the team has identified the most common search terms, including some from the competition. On entering these keywords, Google search engine has been tuned to share key product attributes of Ford Freestyle.

To boost sales in the festive season, Ford India has partnered with JioSaavn to offer a playlist for every kind of mood and drive. Currently, eight playlists are live on the Freestyle Channel, which include –

- Freestyle Woofer Beats

- Freestyle Romantic Drives

- Freestyle City Buzz

- Freestyle Road Trips

- Freestyle Josh

- Freestyle Bollywood Beats

- Freestyle Ishq Humsafar

- Freestyle Safarnama

Interestingly, customers booking any variant of Ford Freestyle before February 2021, will avail one-year premium subscription to ad-free music on JioSaavn. Apart from the exclusive Freestyle Channel, the partnership with JioSaavn also comes alive on social media with:

- Popular on Freestyle Channel: A poll on JioSaavn Twitter handle, crowd-sourcing songs and giving people a chance to get their favourite songs added to the channel.

- Instagram stories on music personalities: A series of stories on Instagram focused on the personalities of people who will stream the playlists on the Freestyle Channel on JioSaavn.

- Playlist feature on Facebook: A series showcasing all the eight playlists available on the Freestyle Channel along with the swipe up links to each playlist.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaushik Prasad, GM Marketing, Ford India, “True to the character of the brand Freestyle, the Flair does not just stop at the product but is visible in our engagements with Google Search and JioSaavn.”

The feature loaded Ford Freestyle Flair was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 7,69,000 for the petrol variant, while the diesel variant is priced at Rs 8,79,000. To learn more about the Ford Freestyle Flair, click here.