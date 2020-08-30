2020 Honda Jazz launched - Reasons to buy

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 30 August 2020, 09:30 AM

The BS6 compliant Honda Jazz has been launched in India with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The newly launched premium hatchback from Honda is available in three variants - V, VX and ZX. It is further available in five colour options – radiant red metallic, lunar silver metallic, platinum white pearl, modern steel metallic and golden brown metallic. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the new Honda Jazz.

What’s good about it?

Honda Cars India has introduced a new flagship ZX variant to the Jazz line-up. The hatchback now gets the segment-exclusive ‘one touch electric sunroof’. All variants offer driver seat height adjust and cruise control. Safety equipment like dual front SRS airbag, ABS with EBD, key off reminder, multi-view rear camera with guidelines, and many more are now standard. Moreover, all three variants are available with manual transmission and CVT options.

What’s not so good?

The Honda Jazz is a feature-loaded hatchback. However, the base variant of the premium hatchback misses out on features like turn indicators on the ORVMs, signature rear LED wing lights and gets one USB-in port instead of two.

Best variant to buy?

The newly introduced top-spec ZX variant is a good option. As compared to the mid-spec VX variant, the ZX is available at an additional cost of Rs 64,000. For this premium, you get electric sunroof with one-touch open/close function and auto reverse, advanced LED headlamps with DRLs, and LED front fog lights.

Specification

Petrol

1.2-litre – 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm at 4,800rpm

Five-speed manual and CVT option

Manual fuel efficiency – 16.6kmpl, and CVT fuel efficiency – 17.1kmpl

Did you know?

The Honda Jazz is available with three years unlimited kilometres warranty. Additionally, customers can opt for Extended Warranty for an additional two years.