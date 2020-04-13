BS6 diesel Hyundai Elantra details revealed

Nikhil Puthran Monday 13 April 2020, 17:23 PM

Hyundai Elantra will soon be available with a BS6 diesel engine option. The premium sedan will get a 1.5-litre U2 diesel engine that generates 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,750rpm. The diesel engine will be available in base SX variant with a six-speed manual transmission and top-spec SX(O) variant with six-speed automatic transmission.

Prices for the BS6 compliant diesel engine option are likely to be announced post the lockdown period. The diesel Elantra will get similar features as the petrol variant of this premium sedan. So, the top-spec Hyundai Elantra diesel variant will get drive mode select, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system with display MID, LED quad projector headlights with DRLs, leather upholstery and more.