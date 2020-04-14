CEAT Tyres extends support in Coronavirus pandemic

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 14 April 2020, 16:54 PM

CEAT Tyres has initiated a sanitization drive of trucks, delivering essential goods across Mumbai amidst the ongoing pandemic. CEAT has partnered with All India Truck Worker's Association (AITWA), Bombay Goods & Transport Association (BGTA) and Western Union LPG Association (WULA) to sanitise trucks across various vehicle loading point such as Nhavasheva, Mahul, Jasai and area around the airport, which are key points of entry/exit of vehicles that bring goods to the City . The sanitisation drive includes sanitisation of the truck cabin, distribution of face masks, sanitisers and food packets to the drivers and cleaners. So far, the sanitisation drive has been carried out for over 811 trucks and the plan is to cover 1000 truck by the end of 19 April 2020.

To reach out to the needy people during this lockdown, CEAT has also initiated voluntary distribution of food packets across India. Till date, more than 68,500 food packets have been distributed in Mumbai, Nashik, Chennai, Vadodara, Jaipur and Jabalpur with an average of 5,800 freshly cooked food packets distribution on a daily basis.

Commenting on the support, Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres said, “CEAT Tyres along with RPG Foundation and other relevant authorities has undertaken various tasks with a commitment towards helping the society in every possible manner to fight this pandemic. The sanitisation drive, distribution of food packets and deployment of our ever ready COVID-19 Warriors are all initiatives that are aimed at providing essential care during these unprecedented times.”