Bookings open for Jaguar I-PACE; deliveries to start from March 2021

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 04 November 2020, 18:41 PM

Jaguar Land Rover India has commenced bookings for the all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE. The Jaguar I-PACE, all-electric SUV will be available in three variants - S, SE and the HSE. The vehicle will be offered in colour options - fuji white, caldera red, santorini black, yulong white, indus silver, firenze red, caesium blue, borasco grey, eiger grey, Portofino blue, farallon pearl black, and aruba.

The upcoming Jaguar I-PACE is fitted with 90kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers 389bhp from its two electric motors. The electric SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 4.8 seconds. The 90kWh lithium-ion battery is offered with eight years or 1,60,000 km warranty. Additionally, the company offers a complimentary five-year service package, five-year Jaguar Roadside Assistance, and a 7.4kW AC wall-mounted charger.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We are extremely thrilled to commence our electric journey in the Indian market with the introduction of the Jaguar I-PACE. While focusing on the company’s vision of creating a sustainable future, we are committed to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio.”

Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with Tata Power to provide office and home charging solutions to customers of I-PACE. Further, Tata Power as part of its ‘EZ Charge’ EV Charging network, has installed over 200 charging points across the country. These are present at convenient locations like malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes, and along the highways. Jaguar customers will have access to this fast-expanding ‘EZ Charge’ EV Charging network of Tata Power.