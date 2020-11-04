Mahindra Thar waiting period crosses six months, accumulates over 20,000 bookings

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 04 November 2020, 18:28 PM

Mahindra has added a new feather on its hat by accumulating over 20,000 bookings for the new Thar . Moreover, depending on the variant the waiting period for the new Thar now stretches from anywhere between five to seven months. The company claims that it has witnessed more demand for the hard top automatic and manual transmission options in both petrol and diesel guise. Mahindra is also in the process of ramping up the production from 2,000 units per month to 3,000 units per month.

The deliveries for the Mahindra Thar commenced on 1 November with the delivery of the first unit to Aakash Minda, the online auction winner. Commenting on the bookings milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the All-New Thar has garnered. I must admit the response has surpassed all our expectations and production capacities. Hence the wait for the All-New Thar will be longer than expected. We sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience and unwavering confidence in us.”