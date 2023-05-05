    Recently Viewed
            BMW X1 gets a new sDrive18i M Sport variant

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Sunday 07 May 2023,11:15 AM IST

            BMW India has introduced a new variant called the sDrive18i M Sport in the X1 lineup. This new variant of the crossover is priced at Rs. 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in a petrol engine and sits above the sDrive 19i X Line variant in the X1 range.

            In terms of features, on top of the sDrive18i X Line variant, this new variant gets additional features like high-gloss black roof rails, active front seats, rear seat adjustment, and Harman-Kardon sourced 12-speaker setup. Moreover, the cabin is finished in high-gloss black interior trims with pear chrome and gets an M-specific Anthracite headliner and leather-wrapped steering wheel with a paddle shifter. 

            On the outside, the major highlights include an M Sport exterior package, new front and rear bumpers, a pearl chrome finish on the grille, M-specific badges on the fender, and high-gloss black slats. The brand has also introduced a new colour called Phytonic Blue with this new variant. 

            Under the hood, this new variant is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which churns out 134bhp and 230Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission unit.

            Speaking on the launch of the new variant, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The all-new BMW X1 has really caught the imagination of customers who were waiting for a luxury SUV that’s an all-rounder in the true sense. In overwhelming demand since its launch three months ago, X1 has upheld its dominating position within the segment thanks to its commanding presence, highly efficient and dynamic performance, and class-leading tech features. Our M Sport style variant always receives special attention due to its dynamic M design and luxurious interiors inspired by high-performance motorsport genes. Looking at the high customer interest, we are glad to introduce the M Sport variant in petrol as well, the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport. With this, we add more thrill to the range and a new dimension of joy.”

