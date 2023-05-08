Hyundai Exter bookings open ahead of launch in India

Hyundai has officially commenced bookings of the Exter B-SUV ahead of its launch that will take place in the coming month. Customers can book the model for Rs. 11,000 across seven variants and nine colours.

The new Exter will be powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also up for offer will be a CNG version, which will be introduced at launch. Customers will be able to choose from seven variants: EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.

The Hyundai Exter will be available in a total of nine colours including six mono tone and three dual-tone options. The former includes Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, and Ranger Khaki, while the dual-tone colours are Atlas White with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.

Hyundai has also revealed the exterior design of the Exter, and the model will get features such as a parametric front grille, H-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlamps, faux skid plates, Exter lettering on the front bumper, black roof rails, a parametric design insert for the C-pillars, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price

