Audi India begins local production of Q3 and Q3 Sportback

Audi has commenced local production of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback in India at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, India. Previously, both models were brought into the country via the CBU route.

At the heart of the Q3 duo is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum output of 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is mated with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro four-wheel-drive system.

The Audi Q3 is available in two variants, namely Premium Plus and Technology, priced at Rs. 44.89 lakh and Rs. 50.39 lakh respectively. The Q3 Sportback, on the other hand, is available in a single, fully-loaded variant with a price tag of Rs. 51.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

