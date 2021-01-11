Mahindra hikes prices with immediate effect

Jay Shah Monday 11 January 2021, 10:21 AM

Mahindra has disclosed the amount of price increase which will be levied across all its commercial and passenger vehicles. The price rise will be by 1.9 per cent resulting in rs 4,500 to Rs 40,000 depending upon the model and variant. The new price will be effective from 8 January 2021.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “The price increase was necessitated due to the unprecedented increase in commodity prices and various other input costs over the past many months. We have made all efforts to reduce our costs and deferred price increase for a significant duration, but due to the quantum of input cost increase, consequently we are taking this price increase effective January 8, 2021.”

The recently launched Mahindra Thar also falls under the ambit of the revised price list. The new prices will apply to all bookings made between 1 December 2020 and 7 January 2021. For bookings made from 8 January, the prices levied will be those as on the date of the delivery of the vehicle.