BMW re-launches 320d Sport in India at Rs 42.10 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 03 August 2020, 18:23 PM

The BMW 320d Sport variant has been reintroduced in India, with prices starting at Rs 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The 320d was originally launched during the debut of the seventh-gen 3 Series in India for Rs 41.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The 320d Sport is positioned below the 320d Luxury line in the 3 Series range.

Exterior highlights of the BMW 320d Sport include all LED lighting and 17-inch alloy wheels. Feature wise, the model comes equipped with cruise control, launch control, three-zone climate control, six airbags, TPMS, analogue instrument console,

Compared to the BMW 320d Luxury line, the 320d Sport also misses out on a few features such as Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, BMW live cockpit professional, parking assistant, leather upholstery and the Luxury Line exterior package.

Propelling the BMW 320d Sport is a 2.0-litre four cylinder diesel engine producing 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.8 seconds.