Audi India teases RS Q8 ahead of launch

Aditya Nadkarni Saturday 01 August 2020, 12:31 PM

The Audi RS Q8 has been teased ahead of its launch in India that is likely to take place soon. The model, which was revealed at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, is essentially a performance version of the regular Q8 SUV.

Exterior highlights that differentiate the Audi RS Q8 from the regular model include an aggressive fascia, new single-frame grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, integrated diffuser and RS-spec spoiler. The model receives 22-inch alloy wheels as standard while the 23-inch units are available as an option. Inside, the upcoming Audi RS Q8 will come equipped with sport seats, leather and alcantara trims, RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel and the virtual cockpit.

Audi RS Q8 rear profile

Under the hood of the Audi RS Q8 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that is tuned to produce 600bhp and 800Nm of torque. This engine sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is the company’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds. The Audi RS Q8 is also the fastest SUV at the Nurburgring, with a lap timing of 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds.