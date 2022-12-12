BMW M340i xDrive launched in India

BMW has officially launched the updated M340i xDrive in India at a price tag of Rs 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom). At the same time, the BMW XM has also made its global debut with a price tag of Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom).

The facelifted M340i features the latest kidney grille, a redesigned front bumper, a new set of alloys, and LED DRLs. The major highlight is the updated single-piece curved dashboard display with a fully digital cluster on the right side and a 14.9-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment screen.

Under the hood, the sporty sedan is a 3.0-litre inline-six producing 382bhp and 500Nm of torque and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power produced inside the mill is sent to all the wheels via BMW’s xDrive technology.

