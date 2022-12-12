  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BMW M340i xDrive launched in India

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Monday 12 December 2022,12:27 PM IST

            BMW has officially launched the updated M340i xDrive in India at a price tag of Rs 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom). At the same time, the BMW XM has also made its global debut with a price tag of Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). 

            The facelifted M340i features the latest kidney grille, a redesigned front bumper, a new set of alloys, and LED DRLs. The major highlight is the updated single-piece curved dashboard display with a fully digital cluster on the right side and a 14.9-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment screen. 

            Under the hood, the sporty sedan is a 3.0-litre inline-six producing 382bhp and 500Nm of torque and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power produced inside the mill is sent to all the wheels via BMW’s xDrive technology. 

            BMW M340i
            BMW M340i ₹ 69.20 Lakh Onwards
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | BMW M340i | M340i | M340i xDrive

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 5-star GNCAP rating

            Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 5-star GNCAP rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/12/2022 16:29:00

            five stars for adult protection and three stars for child safety

            BMW M340i xDrive launched in India

            BMW M340i xDrive launched in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/12/2022 12:27:47

            The updated BMW sporty sedan M340i launched in India

            BMW XM debuts in India; prices start from Rs 2.60 crore

            BMW XM debuts in India; prices start from Rs 2.60 crore

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/12/2022 12:21:15

            BMW launched XM in India at a price tag of Rs 2.60 crore

            Maruti Brezza garners 1.9 lakh bookings since launch

            Maruti Brezza garners 1.9 lakh bookings since launch

            By Desirazu Venkat12/12/2022 01:41:42

            The new Maruti Brezza breached the one lakh booking mark in August and managed to gain 45000 bookings on day one itself.

            Maruti Brezza infotainment system gets feature updates

            Maruti Brezza infotainment system gets feature updates

            By Desirazu Venkat12/10/2022 13:18:32

            The update adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

            BYD Atto 3 gathers 1,500 bookings

            BYD Atto 3 gathers 1,500 bookings

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/09/2022 14:17:44

            The manufacturer also stated that it has an annual production capacity of 15,000 vehicles, which is also the sales target for the Atto 3.

            Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato priced at Rs 4.61 crore

            Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato priced at Rs 4.61 crore

            By Desirazu Venkat12/10/2022 13:54:01

            Off-road focussed model

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            BMW X7 Facelift

            BMW X7 Facelift

            ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Honda 2023 City

            Honda 2023 City

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            BMW M340i

            BMW M340i

            ₹ 69.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW XM

            BMW XM

            ₹ 2.60 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            ₹ 63.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            ₹ 74.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 4.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars