BMW XM debuts in India; prices start from Rs 2.60 crore

Bavarian automaker BMW has launched the much-awaited BMW XM in India at a starting price of Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). The delivery of the SUV will commence from May 2023. This is the first-ever XM as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the M division. The XM also marks the first standalone M product from the brand in the last four decades, with the previous model being the M1.

Under the hood, the XM gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo belting out 653bhp and 800Nm of torque paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds. It also gets a PHEV powertrain with a 25.7kWh battery pack that can be charged using a 7.4kW AC fast charger. Post that, it can run on pure electric power for 88km and achieve a top speed of 140kmph while at it.

Outside, the XM gets a sleek design language with a ‘green-on-gold’ contrasting finish. The signature BMW kidney grille has been given a miss. Instead, the SUV gets a freshly designed illuminated front grille, split headlamps, a new set of 23-inch alloys, M-specific diffusers both at the front and rear, and vertically-stacked quad-tip exhausts.

Inside, it comes equipped with fully digital instrument console, a touchscreen-infotainment system, 1500W Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, and a head-up display. Further, it gets a four-seat layout adorned in quilted leather upholstery, and the dashboard is highlighted by a curved display and a 3D headliner with 100 unique LEDs. The interior comes with a dual-tone brown and blue theme.

