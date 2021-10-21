  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      BMW launches 5 Series 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ in India at Rs 66.30 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 21 October 2021,19:38 PM IST

      Bavarian automaker BMW has launched an exclusive ‘Carbon Edition’ trim of its 5 Series 530i M Sport in the country at Rs 66.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This special version of the saloon will be assembled at the brand’s Chennai facility. Meanwhile, it can be reserved exclusively on the BMW India website from today onwards, 21 October 2021.

      Left Front Three Quarter

      This Carbon Edition model brings some new additions made of carbon fibre to the 5 Series model such as the kidney grille, front apron, side-view mirrors and rear boot lid spoiler. BMW has also given 18-inch black alloy wheels. Besides that, the 5 Series M Sport Carbon Edition is only offered in the Alpine White paint job.

      Rear Spoiler

      The sporty saloon gets a special Sensatec synthetic leather-upholstered interior with perforated sports seats in a Cognac and Black dual-tone theme. Other features of the 5 Series include a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 12.3-inch unit for infotainment touchscreen, a 16-speaker, 464-watt, Harman Kardon sound system, four-zone temperature control and 360-degree cameras.

      ORVM Blinker

      The Carbon Edition version is equipped with the same engine as the standard 530i M Sport model. It has a 1,998cc in-line four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed Sport Steptronic automatic transmission. This motor is capable of producing 248bhp and 350Nm of torque.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      On the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW 5 Series is one of the most successful premium executive sedans in India. This timeless machine has always kept our customers enthralled in equal measures of power and play. Now with the new ‘Carbon Edition’, the BMW 5 Series has upped the excitement once again in its segment. The distinct dark carbon exterior elements stir the emotions of a raw, unadulterated sporty driving experience. Combined with the most dynamic petrol engine and innovative technology features of BMW 530i M Sport, it promises an unforgettable drive.”

      BMW 5 Series
      BMW 5 Series ₹ 62.90 Lakh Onwards
      All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
      BMW | 5-series | BMW 5-Series | 5 Series 530i M Sport

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      BMW launches 5 Series 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ in India at Rs 66.30 lakh

      BMW launches 5 Series 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ in India at Rs 66.30 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/21/2021 19:38:13

      This Carbon Edition versions comes with a carbon fibre package that comprises kidney grille, front apron, side-view mirrors and rear spoiler.

      Toyota India’s upcoming ‘Rumion’ is rumoured to be the rebadged Ertiga

      Toyota India’s upcoming ‘Rumion’ is rumoured to be the rebadged Ertiga

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/20/2021 14:25:56

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion is presently on sale in South Africa.

      Toyota introduces Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India at Rs 17.18 lakh

      Toyota introduces Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India at Rs 17.18 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran10/19/2021 21:52:38

      The limited-edition variant offers over 100 features

      2021 Volvo XC60 and S90 launched in India; both priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

      2021 Volvo XC60 and S90 launched in India; both priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

      By Jay Shah10/19/2021 14:30:48

      2021 Volvo XC60 and S90 launched in India; both priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

      2021 Tata Punch launched - Everything explained in detail

      2021 Tata Punch launched - Everything explained in detail

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/18/2021 15:13:11

      The Punch has been launched in India with the introductory prices starting from Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

      Tata Punch launched in India at Rs 5.49 lakh

      Tata Punch launched in India at Rs 5.49 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat10/18/2021 11:22:56

      Introductory pricing valid till 31 December

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq to arrive in India in January next year

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq to arrive in India in January next year

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/14/2021 19:37:25

      The new Kodiaq will get a petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG and also additional features.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 9.78 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.29 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi Q5 Facelift

      Audi Q5 Facelift

      ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi New Q3

      Audi New Q3

      ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG G10

      MG G10

      ₹ 24.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Volvo S90

      Volvo S90

      ₹ 61.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volvo XC60

      Volvo XC60

      ₹ 61.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 9.78 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars