BMW launches 5 Series 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ in India at Rs 66.30 lakh

Bavarian automaker BMW has launched an exclusive ‘Carbon Edition’ trim of its 5 Series 530i M Sport in the country at Rs 66.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This special version of the saloon will be assembled at the brand’s Chennai facility. Meanwhile, it can be reserved exclusively on the BMW India website from today onwards, 21 October 2021.

This Carbon Edition model brings some new additions made of carbon fibre to the 5 Series model such as the kidney grille, front apron, side-view mirrors and rear boot lid spoiler. BMW has also given 18-inch black alloy wheels. Besides that, the 5 Series M Sport Carbon Edition is only offered in the Alpine White paint job.

The sporty saloon gets a special Sensatec synthetic leather-upholstered interior with perforated sports seats in a Cognac and Black dual-tone theme. Other features of the 5 Series include a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 12.3-inch unit for infotainment touchscreen, a 16-speaker, 464-watt, Harman Kardon sound system, four-zone temperature control and 360-degree cameras.

The Carbon Edition version is equipped with the same engine as the standard 530i M Sport model. It has a 1,998cc in-line four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed Sport Steptronic automatic transmission. This motor is capable of producing 248bhp and 350Nm of torque.

On the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW 5 Series is one of the most successful premium executive sedans in India. This timeless machine has always kept our customers enthralled in equal measures of power and play. Now with the new ‘Carbon Edition’, the BMW 5 Series has upped the excitement once again in its segment. The distinct dark carbon exterior elements stir the emotions of a raw, unadulterated sporty driving experience. Combined with the most dynamic petrol engine and innovative technology features of BMW 530i M Sport, it promises an unforgettable drive.”

