2022 BMW iX to make its Indian debut on 13 December 2021

The main competitor of the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and the Mercedes-Benz EQC is all set to make its debut in the country. To be precise, BMW will be introducing the all-new all-electric iX here on 13 December 2021. This electric mid-size SUV is likely to be offered in two different battery sizes across three or four variants.

The iX utilises the upgraded version of the Cluster Architecture (CLAR) and two synchronous motors - one on each axle. Coming to the exterior, the futuristic design of the iX gives a clear hint at BMW’s reinvented design philosophy. That said, the iX features a new front face that includes new split headlights, daytime running lights and taller kidney grille and large air inlets on the bumpers. Apart from that, there are slimmer LED taillights at the back.

On the inside, the iX has an all-new interior upholstered in premium and eco-friendly material. Moreover, the new minimalistic fascia comes with a hexagonal-styled steering wheel and two single-piece curved displays. For the Indian market, it is likely to get a 12.3-inch digital driver display and a large 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen with the next generation iDrive operating system. In addition, for the first time, BMW has split the dashboard and centre console unit, which houses a new iDrive controller made of glass.

The iX is powered by two battery packs: a 71kWh capable of making 322bhp/630Nm and a 105.2kWh that produces 516bhp/765Nm of torque. They have a WLTP certified range of up to 425km and 631km, respectively. When it comes to charging, this electric SUV supports 150kW and 200kW fast chargers.

BMW