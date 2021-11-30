Volkswagen India discontinues Tiguan AllSpace

Ahead of the December 2021 launch of the new Tiguan, Volkswagen has phased out the Tiguan AllSpace from the Indian market. In fact, the carmaker has also taken the SUV out from its Indian website. The seven-seat SUV was introduced in the country in March 2020 and was available in a single trim.

The Tiguan AllSpace is the elongated version of the standard Tiguan, or, more precisely, 109mm longer with a seven-seat layout. It was offered here with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine capable of making 187bhp/320Nm.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen showcased the Tiguan AllSpace facelift in mid-2021 worldwide. This update brought a few cosmetic changes to the exterior, interior and also additional equipment. That said, the German carmaker is said to launch the new Tiguan AllSpace in India sometime in 2022.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace ₹ N/A Onwards

