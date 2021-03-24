BMW India launches new 220i Sport variant at Rs 37.90 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 24 March 2021, 13:44 PM

The BMW 220i Sport variant has been launched in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Sport petrol variant of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe , which is locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai, is available at dealerships with immediate effect.

Exterior highlights of the 2021 BMW 220i Sport include full LED headlamps, the signature BMW kidney grille, and LED tail lights. The model is available in four colours that include Alpine White, Black Sapphite, Melbourne Red, and Storm Bay. Customers can choose from two upholstery options such as Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

New BMW 220i Sport side profile

Inside, the BMW 220i Sport variant comes equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster, sport seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, BMW Live Cockpit Plus, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, drive modes (Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport), and parking assist with reverse assist.

The new BMW 220i Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 190bhp and 280Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, the model accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in 7.1 seconds.