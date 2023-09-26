Mahindra Thar prices hiked by up to Rs. 43,500

Mahindra, the Indian automaker has increased the prices of its most popular lifestyle off-roader, Thar in the country. The three-door SUV can be had in two variants across five colour options. And, with the latest price increment, the SUV has now become expensive by up to Rs. 43,500.

The LX hard-top petrol AT RWD of the Mahindra Thar receives a price increment of Rs. 28,001. Then, the AX (O) hard-top diesel MT RWD and the LX hard-top diesel MT RWD trims are now dearer by Rs 43,500 each. Meanwhile, prices of all other variants have received a uniform hike of Rs. 16,200.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra Thar:

Variants Price AX (O) hard-top diesel MT RWD Rs. 10.98 lakh LX hard-top diesel MT RWD Rs. 12.48 lakh LX hard-top petrol AT RWD Rs. 13.77 lakh AX (O) convertible petrol MT 4WD Rs. 14.03 lakh LX hard-top petrol MT 4WD Rs. 14.72 lakh AX (O) convertible diesel MT 4WD Rs. 14.60 lakh AX (O) hard-top diesel MT 4WD Rs. 14.65 lakh LX convertible diesel MT 4WD Rs.15.42 lakh LX hard-top diesel MT 4WD Rs.15.51 lakh LX convertible petrol AT 4WD Rs. 16.18 lakh LX hard-top petrol AT 4WD Rs. 16.26 lakh LX convertible diesel AT 4WD Rs. 16.84 lakh LX hard-top diesel AT 4WD Rs. 16.93 lakh

