Mahindra Thar prices hiked by up to Rs. 43,500

Mahindra, the Indian automaker has increased the prices of its most popular lifestyle off-roader, Thar in the country. The three-door SUV can be had in two variants across five colour options. And, with the latest price increment, the SUV has now become expensive by up to Rs. 43,500.
The LX hard-top petrol AT RWD of the Mahindra Thar receives a price increment of Rs. 28,001. Then, the AX (O) hard-top diesel MT RWD and the LX hard-top diesel MT RWD trims are now dearer by Rs 43,500 each. Meanwhile, prices of all other variants have received a uniform hike of Rs. 16,200.
Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra Thar:
|Variants
|Price
|AX (O) hard-top diesel MT RWD
|Rs. 10.98 lakh
|LX hard-top diesel MT RWD
|Rs. 12.48 lakh
|LX hard-top petrol AT RWD
|Rs. 13.77 lakh
|AX (O) convertible petrol MT 4WD
|Rs. 14.03 lakh
|LX hard-top petrol MT 4WD
|Rs. 14.72 lakh
|AX (O) convertible diesel MT 4WD
|Rs. 14.60 lakh
|AX (O) hard-top diesel MT 4WD
|Rs. 14.65 lakh
|LX convertible diesel MT 4WD
|Rs.15.42 lakh
|LX hard-top diesel MT 4WD
|Rs.15.51 lakh
|LX convertible petrol AT 4WD
|Rs. 16.18 lakh
|LX hard-top petrol AT 4WD
|Rs. 16.26 lakh
|LX convertible diesel AT 4WD
|Rs. 16.84 lakh
|LX hard-top diesel AT 4WD
|Rs. 16.93 lakh