      Audi starts new pre-owned automobiles dealership in Ahmedabad

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 29 December 2021,14:22 PM IST

      German automaker Audi has opened a new used-car dealership in Ahmedabad under the company’s ‘Audi Approved: Plus’ program. With this showroom, Audi's used-car dealership network has grown to twelve touchpoints pan-India.

      The brand-new Ahmedabad property has been built across 2,000 sq.ft. area. Additionally, this new showroom can house four cars for display. Like the other Approved Plus dealerships, the Ahmedabad dealership also offers a two-years unlimited kilometres warranty, 24/7 roadside assistance, and full-service history of used cars. Besides this, the brand claims to inspect the used cars at 300-checkpoints including exterior, interior, electrical system, and mechanicals.

      Audi recently set up a second-hand automobile Approved Plus dealership in Nashik, Maharashtra. It also opened similar showrooms in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Bhubaneswar a couple of months ago.

      On the Ahmedabad dealership launch occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The per capita income of Gujarat is almost double the national figure, and Ahmedabad has emerged as a crucial economic and industrial hub in India. Over the years, we have observed a steady increase in the demand for luxury cars in the city and its adjacent areas. The showroom will help us tap into this and expand our pre-owned car business.”

      He further added, “The facility will offer customers a range of pre-owned Audi cars that have gone through stringent quality checks to ensure the ultimate Audi experience. We will be opening more such showrooms in new geographies in the coming months.”

      All Popular Cars