      Audi Q7 facelift to be launched in India next month

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Wednesday 29 December 2021,17:45 PM IST

      Audi India recently began production of the facelifted Q7 in the country, and now, we can confirm that the updated model will be launched in January 2022. The model will receive updates to the exterior design as well as a new petrol engine.

      The previous iteration of the Audi Q7 sold in India was discontinued as it did not comply with the BS6 emission norms that came into effect from April 2020. The outgoing 3.0-litre, V6 diesel engine will now make way for the brand’s 3.0-litre, TFSI petrol motor. This engine, which is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. An all-wheel-drive system, commonly known as Quattro technology in Audi speak, is standard.

      In terms of design, the new Audi Q7 facelift will get a refreshed fascia that includes a new hexagonal-shaped grille with vertical slats, a set of reworked LED headlamps, new alloy wheels on either side, as well as a set of tweaked LED tail lights and a silver insert at the rear.

      Feature highlights of the Audi Q7 facelift’s interior include two touchscreen systems on the centre console (one each for the infotainment controls and HVAC controls), a fully-digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable front seats, and ambient lighting. Once launched in India, the new Audi Q7 facelift will rival the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and the Volvo XC90.

