      Audi Approved: Plus pre-owned car dealership inaugurated in Nashik

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Wednesday 22 December 2021,07:00 AM IST

      Audi India has opened its eleventh pre-owned car facility in the country. Known as Audi Approved: Plus, the new facility is spread across an area of 5,800 square feet with an eight-car display. It is located in Nashik.

      Vehicles featured at the Audi Approved: Plus showrooms are put through quality testing encompassing all aspects including mechanical, electrical, bodywork, and interiors. Further, the Audi Approved: Plus program offers customers 24x7 Roadside Assistance as well as the entire vehicle history before the purchase.

      Audi A4 Right Front Three Quarter

      Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, 'Nashik is an important city and is generating steady demand for pre-owned luxury cars as more and more people seek an upgraded driving experience. The inauguration of this new facility is aligned with our plan to tap into the growing demand the region offers. This is our eleventh pre-owned car facility and I am happy to share that we will very soon expand to many more cities.'

